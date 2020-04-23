Cisco Webex Meetings ranked number one web conferencing vendor by users through SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews announced the publication of its 2020 Web Conferencing Data Quadrant Awards yesterday, and Cisco Webex Meetings ran away as the clear winner in most categories, followed by Zoom, Zoho Meeting, Google Hangouts Meet (now Google Meet), and Join.me.

SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group, ranked these top five vendors based on users’ answers to questions focused on user satisfaction with capabilities and features.

Cisco Webex Meetings excelled most in application sharing, and earned top product position in many other areas. Earning second place for business value and file transfer, and a net emotional footprint score of +97, Zoho Meeting took home the second spot. Zoom, with a net Emotional footprint score of +87, also did consistently well, taking second place for facilitator functions, video conferencing, and quality of features. Google Hangouts ­Meet (now Google Meet) bagged a net emotional footprint score of +92, scoring highest for implementation and instant messaging. Join.me earned first place for audio training, intuitiveness and controls, and also had an emotional footprint score of +92,

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize top vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: product features, vendor capabilities, vendor experience, and likeliness to recommend.

The survey findings revealed that web conferencing software users were most satisfied with instant messaging, video conferencing, and implementation – and gave the lowest scores for the breadth of features, vendor support, and customization.

This report indicates survey results for six months leading up to the recent discovery about security issues with Zoom.

“Zoom is the big winner over the past year in our user reviews, moving from number ten to number two based on reviews of product features and the emotional footprint. It’s a good reminder to IT administrators that are dealing with the recent security and privacy problems coming to light about Zoom. Often, end-users like software for its ease of use and convenience it provides. Making sure it’s secure for your purposes is the job of the IT department,” said Brian Jackson, research director at Info-Tech Research Group, in a press release.