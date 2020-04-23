Hashtag Trending – Netflix subscription enters the stratosphere; YouTube to curb misinformation; Zoom updates encryption

April 23, 2020

New Netflix subscriptions surged in the past three months, YouTube will ban any video that contradicts WHO’s guidelines, and Zoom finally introduces robust encryption.

Bored people stuck at home have flocked to Netflix to keep their minds off of social isolation. The numbers don’t lie; in the first three months of 2020, Netflix has gained nearly 16 million new subscribers, close to double the number of sign-ups in the same period last year. More than half of the new tenants originated from overseas, including 7 million from Europe and 3.6 million from Asia. Although the pandemic has all but halted filming of new shows, now is the perfect time to discover classics and explore new genres.

Reddit is on fire after YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said any coronavirus content that’s against WHO’s guidelines will be banned from the platform. It’s palpable that this move is to curb the spread of misinformation, which is arguably spreading faster than the virus itself. Unfounded advice has been plaguing the internet and social media alike; bogus cures claims like taking vitamin C and drinking bleach solutions have dangerous consequences and obfuscate actual medical advice written by experts. Always follow up on questionable tips to stay safe with proactive research.

Zoom has been desperately trying to recover its reputation after being hounded by security experts for its lackluster security. In its Zoom 5.0 update, Zoom has once again doubled down on addressing call security by introducing AES 256 GCM encryption to guard against data tampering during a meeting. The Zoom client also features a new security icon, which is prominently displayed in the meeting menu bar and groups together all the security and privacy options Zoom has to offer.

