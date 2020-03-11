CDN TOP 100 Solution Providers: Ranking starts to take shape

With the application deadline for an appearance on the 2020 CDN Top 100 Solution Provider ranking now passed, the wealth of information provided has been passed on to analysts, judges and CDN writers to be evaluated and sorted.

“Creating the CDN Top 100 ranking is an important part of the exercise, but it is only one part of the reason CDN has been producing the list for almost 20 years,” says CDN editor Alex Coop.”

“The confidential information collected allows us to create a pretty accurate snapshot of the health of the channel beyond finances. It tells us a lot about acquisitions, the hiring climate, and shifting trends. This year we very specifically asked for the challenges facing the channel, so that will be interesting to see that broken down in the Benchmark Report.”

REGISTER for the April 30 Gala

Customer Success Award

A specific tranche of information that will soon be examined by judges is the submissions around the new marquee Customer Success Award. It will recognize the most impressive 2019 initiative introduced by any Top 100 company that led to an extraordinary business outcome for a customer.

The winner will be selected by an independent panel of judges and presented at the Top 100 Solution Provider Gala on April 30. ITWC President Fawn Annan says the submissions are impressive.

“We live in an age where the customer experience is the difference between success and failure. I haven’t reviewed all the submissions, but the ones I have seen are impressive. It tells me that channel player get it while some other sectors still do not.”

High flyers panel

Networking and the launch of the Top 100 list are always focal points to the gala, but this year organizers have added an educational twist. They’ve gathered some of the contenders for the Top 100 Fastest Rising Awards for the past few years and put them on a panel to share their thoughts on how the channel is changing – and what they are doing to succeed. The panel participants:

Our Sponsors make the program possible

CDN is pleased to have Ingram Micro as premiere sponsor for the Top 100 Solution Providers program with their senior executive in attendance to hand out the award to the Top Solution Provider of the Year. Senior executives from long-time supporters Dell Technologies and HP will also be at the event to hand out awards. The 2020 Benchmark report, sponsored by sound solutions company Jabra, will be available at the gala.