Canadian government cyber experts offer tips for videoconference security

The spike in the number of people working from home has lead to a leap in videoconferencing so organizations can keep in touch with staff. However, some dark web sites are trading information on videoconferences that hackers or pranksters can listen in on.

That’s led the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, the federal government’s cyber experts, to warn infosec pros to ensure these meetings are buttoned up to reduce the risk of data theft and reputational damage.

Here’s a summary of the recommendations:

First, don’t publish links to meetings in open forums. That’s how hackers learn about them

Make sure all meetings have a user password. If the system offers, use a “waiting room” where participants can be positively identified. (Separately, one non-government expert advises hosts to watch who joins a meeting in mid-session to verify the person is an authorized participant)

Use existing corporate solutions whenever possible. If you are picking a new solution, choose a platform with appropriate security features. Factors to consider include the level of encryption, the ability to require passwords or other methods of authentication in order to join a videoconference

Someone in the organization has to set rules and expectations concerning the types of discussions that may take place on a given platform. (As an example, for Government of Canada users, classified material should never be shared on an unclassified network)

