Hashtag Trending – Turning brain activity into text; Zoom CEO says sorry on CNN; Stop burning 5G towers

Researchers find a way to translate brain activity into text, Zoom goes on CNN to say the company might have made some mistakes when it comes to privacy on its platform, and please, please, stop burning 5G towers.

Researchers from the University of California have developed an AI-powered system that can translate brain activity into text. The Guardian reports that the system is able to learn how to pair brainwaves with words by recording the brain activity of study participants as they read aloud. With the help of machine learning techniques, the system can produce text by analyzing the subject’s brain activity. It’s very early days, but the tech could one day allow people who cannot speak or type the ability to communicate with others.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan says that the company took some “missteps” when it comes to privacy and security. The statement was delivered during a recent interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter, Yuan says that Zoom should have enforced stronger security from the start, which may have prevented the infamous Zoombombings – that’s when someone hijacks your Zoom meeting – in addition to other gaps in privacy that have been reported on in recent weeks. The company says it hosted more than 200 million daily meeting participants in March alone, compared to 10 million in December.

And lastly, what are some of you people in the UK doing? According to the Verge, the top four UK mobile operators have issued a joint statement asking for help to stop people burning 5G towers. Multiple cell towers were targeted in the UK last week in apparent arson attacks, after online conspiracy theories have been falsely linking the spread of the coronavirus pandemic to the roll out of 5G. There’s no scientific evidence to suggest a link, but the theories have been spreading widely on social networks like Facebook and Nextdoor

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing.