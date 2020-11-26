Breaking records and exceeding expectations: Global adoption of 5G

It goes without saying that COVID-19 has obstructed our day-to-day lives in ways that were only imagined in doomsday predictions and science fiction. For

Chief Marketing Officer for cellular technology leader Qualcomm, what does bear mention – especially in this pandemic landscape – is the growing excitement around 5G technology.

Speaking recently at Strategic Marketing USA, a Reuters Event that assembled more than 5,000 virtual attendees to hear some of the world’s most influential CMOs, Baldwin encouraged marketers to rethink the brand experience. “Connectivity is essential to our lives and the global economy,” she said. “It has enabled us to remain in touch with our family and friends, work remotely from home, and ensure that our children continue to be educated.”

Why 5G is a game-changer for marketets

According to Baldwin, the rapidly increasing demand for robust connectivity has reinforced the need for fifth-generation, or 5G, technology. “In just over a year since the first 5G networks were deployed in the United States and Korea, more than 90 operators have launched 5G in over 40 countries,” she said. “We knew there was a lot of interest in 5G, but this has exceeded all expectations.”

Qualcomm projects that 740 million 5G smartphones will ship in 2022. Only one year later, in 2023, 5G connections are forecast to exceed 1 billion, reaching that milestone two years faster than 4G. And by 2025, 5G connections are expected to reach nearly 3 billion globally and account for 45 per cent of all mobile data traffic. “Devices and experiences will be inseparable,” said Baldwin.”

The culmination of 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) will impact nearly every aspect of our daily lives and will disrupt almost every industry. In education, for example, it will play a critical role in closing the connectivity gap that puts some students at a disadvantage. Healthcare will benefit as well, with 5G’s high throughput, low latency, and connectivity providing opportunities for richer patient interactions.

According to Baldwin, the same 5G technology that is creating a more resilient society is also transforming the experience on our most personal device – the smartphone. Video will become richer and more reliable, cloud gaming will rival any desktop experience, and people will have instant access to cloud computing and storage.

“These incredible capabilities will provide marketers with exciting new ways to interact with and engage customers and consumers and fuel faster, more dynamic decision making,” said Baldwin. “The opportunities are truly boundless.”