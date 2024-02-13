SUBSCRIBE
11
0
Artificial IntelligenceCommunications & TelecomInfrastructureMobility

AI in network orchestration spend to reach US$20B by 2028: Juniper

Paul Barker
Image credit: Getty Images

A new report from Juniper Research indicates that global network operator spend on artificial intelligence (AI) for network orchestration will generate US$20 billion by 2028; rising 240 per cent from the US$6 billion expected to be generated this year.

Authors of the report are predicting that “enterprises’ increasing use of cellular networks, including for smart manufacturing and autonomous vehicles, will necessitate further investment into AI that automates key network processes.

“These use cases require various degrees of high throughput, low latency and geographical coverage. Therefore, to maximize networks’ efficiency and reduce operational expenditure, the report urged operators to accelerate the incorporation of AI into core networks.”

Findings revealed that as operators expand established 5G networks and build future 6G networks, AI must play an essential role, with performance optimization and network security being the most important use cases. They are expected to account for over 50 per cent of global operator spend on AI by 2028.

“Additionally, ever-increasing virtualization of network functions and demand for cellular data will drive operators to implement AI to decrease operational costs,” a Juniper release stated. “The ability to automate real-time network analysis and adjust network conditions accordingly will be crucial to minimizing the costs associated with network management and service provision.”

Report author Frederick Savage said, “as operators compete on the quality of their networks, AI will be essential to maximizing the value of using a cellular network for connectivity. High-spending users will gravitate to those networks that can provide the best service conditions.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Paul Barker
Paul Barker
Paul Barker is the founder of PBC Communications, an independent writing firm that specializes in freelance journalism. He has extensive experience as a reporter, feature writer and editor and has been covering technology-related issues for more than 30 years.
Previous article
Ransomware gang claims it hit Canadian oil pipeline operator

Featured Story

Cloud

How the CTO can Maintain Cloud Momentum Across the Enterprise

Embracing cloud is easy for some individuals. But embedding widespread cloud adoption at the enterprise level is...
Read more

Related Tech News

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
More from Paul Barker

Featured Tech Jobs

Ransomware gang claims it hit Canadian oil pipeline operator

Howard Solomon -
The AlphV ransomware gang claims it has hit Canadian...

Warning: Phishing campaign aimed at senior executives

Howard Solomon -
Accounts of hundreds of Microsoft Office and Azure user...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY