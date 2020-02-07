Blackberry launches Digital Workplace

BlackBerry has announced the launch of Digital Workplace, a software solution that allows users to access their corporate tools – both on-premise and in the cloud – with threat detection capabilities powered by AI and machine learning.

According to the press release, Digital Workplace is based on BlackBerry’s Zero Trust Architecture and is an alternative to using virtual private networks (VPNs) or virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) for those seeking added security when accessing their enterprise’s assets through a variety of endpoints.

BlackBerry’s Zero Trust Architecture entails beyond authentication. It also encompasses secure file sharing, unified endpoint management, endpoint security and other safeguards. It assumes every endpoint is hostile, even ones already authenticated in the network, and therefore applies the lowest level access privilege to all users. To grant access to resources without traditional authentication methods like passwords and biometrics, it uses deep learning to turn passive biometrics into multi-factor authentication.

“Unlike traditional workspace products that inhibit productivity in the name of security, BlackBerry Digital Workplace is easy to use and cost-effective, while simultaneously protecting users both online and offline,” said Billy Ho, the executive vice president of enterprise products for BlackBerry, in the press release. “Built for virtual workers in the digital age, this solution leverages the power of artificial intelligence alongside BlackBerry’s advanced networking and security features to give users an unparalleled level of productivity, security and flexibility.”

Additionally, the company also said this solution brings with it a simplified onboarding process designed for diverse workforces that include a mix of full-time workers, contractors, seasonal workers, remote workers, and partners.

The solution will allow companies to provide such a diverse workforce with access to corporate email, calendar and contacts, and remote desktop and files with the understanding that they can wipe all corporate data from any devices once that individual no longer is employed with the company.