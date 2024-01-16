SUBSCRIBE
6
0
Communications & Telecom

Bell remains the fastest provider in Canada, performances improve across the board: Ookla Speedtest report

Ashee Pamma

Bell remained the fastest provider in Canada, Ookla’s Q4 2023 Speedtest report revealed, as it topped the mobile and fixed broadband download speeds, fixed broadband upload speed, and 5G mobile performance, ahead of Rogers and Telus.

The rankings remained almost unchanged from last quarter, with only minor shuffles.

Here’s a look at the details.

Download

Bell was number one in mobile and fixed broadband download speeds, ahead of Rogers and Telus, at 121.33 Mbps and 307.77 Mbps, respectively.

Fixed broadband download speeds
Mobile download speeds

Overall, mobile and fixed broadband download speeds improved over last quarter.

Upload 

Overall, median upload speeds improved for both fixed and mobile since last quarter.

Rankings also remained pretty much the same, except for mobile upload speed, where Bell took a tumble.

Mobile upload speeds

Rogers and Telus prevailed in mobile upload speed, at 15.10 Mbps and 11.96 Mbps respectively.

But Rogers trailed behind Bell and Telus in fixed broadband upload speed, with a staggering decline of more than 150 Mbps.

Fixed broadband upload speeds

5G performance

The rankings for best mobile 5G performance remained the same as last quarter, with Bell leading, ahead of Telus and Rogers. Performance increased for all three carriers.

5G performance

Consistency

All carriers scored practically the same in Consistency and maintained their same positions as last year. Consistency measures the percentage of a carrier’s measured samples that meet minimum thresholds for download and upload speeds (at least 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload overall; 25 Mbps/3 Mbps for 5G).

Videotron outranked Cogeco, another Quebec-based carrier, this quarter in consistency, but also in video score, which measures the quality of video experience.

Provinces and cities

Newfoundland and Labrador crawled its way to the top of the mobile regional speeds ranking, after being outdistanced by Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Ontario last time.

Regional speeds -Mobile

Further, Saskatchewan climbed ahead of Quebec and Nova Scotia in mobile regional speeds this quarter.

The fixed broadband regional speeds remained almost the same, with British Columbia in the lead and minor shuffles among Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario.

Regional speeds-Fixed broadband

Mobile speeds, like last quarter, were the fastest in St.John’s, Halifax, Winnipeg, Toronto and Vancouver.

The fastest cities in fixed broadband speeds, like last quarter, were Fredericton, Edmonton, St. John’s, London and Ottawa.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Hashtag Trending Jan.16-Apple to split its app store in two for EU; 60 per cent of jobs to be impacted by AI in developed economies; AI can be trained to deceive
Next article
Rogers, Bell most complained-about provider, issues rising across the board: CCTS study

Featured Story

Cloud

How the CTO can Maintain Cloud Momentum Across the Enterprise

Embracing cloud is easy for some individuals. But embedding widespread cloud adoption at the enterprise level is...
Read more

Related Tech News

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
More from Ashee Pamma

Featured Tech Jobs

Rogers, Bell most complained-about provider, issues rising across the board: CCTS study

Ashee Pamma -
The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) accepted...

Ontario city the latest to temporarily lose control of its X account

Howard Solomon -
An Ontario municipality has become the latest to lose...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY