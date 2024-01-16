Bell remains the fastest provider in Canada, performances improve across the board: Ookla Speedtest report

Bell remained the fastest provider in Canada, Ookla’s Q4 2023 Speedtest report revealed, as it topped the mobile and fixed broadband download speeds, fixed broadband upload speed, and 5G mobile performance, ahead of Rogers and Telus.

The rankings remained almost unchanged from last quarter, with only minor shuffles.

Here’s a look at the details.

Download

Bell was number one in mobile and fixed broadband download speeds, ahead of Rogers and Telus, at 121.33 Mbps and 307.77 Mbps, respectively.

Overall, mobile and fixed broadband download speeds improved over last quarter.

Upload

Overall, median upload speeds improved for both fixed and mobile since last quarter.

Rankings also remained pretty much the same, except for mobile upload speed, where Bell took a tumble.

Rogers and Telus prevailed in mobile upload speed, at 15.10 Mbps and 11.96 Mbps respectively.



But Rogers trailed behind Bell and Telus in fixed broadband upload speed, with a staggering decline of more than 150 Mbps.

5G performance

The rankings for best mobile 5G performance remained the same as last quarter, with Bell leading, ahead of Telus and Rogers. Performance increased for all three carriers.

Consistency

All carriers scored practically the same in Consistency and maintained their same positions as last year. Consistency measures the percentage of a carrier’s measured samples that meet minimum thresholds for download and upload speeds (at least 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload overall; 25 Mbps/3 Mbps for 5G).

Videotron outranked Cogeco, another Quebec-based carrier, this quarter in consistency, but also in video score, which measures the quality of video experience.

Provinces and cities

Newfoundland and Labrador crawled its way to the top of the mobile regional speeds ranking, after being outdistanced by Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Ontario last time.

Further, Saskatchewan climbed ahead of Quebec and Nova Scotia in mobile regional speeds this quarter.

The fixed broadband regional speeds remained almost the same, with British Columbia in the lead and minor shuffles among Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario.

Mobile speeds, like last quarter, were the fastest in St.John’s, Halifax, Winnipeg, Toronto and Vancouver.

The fastest cities in fixed broadband speeds, like last quarter, were Fredericton, Edmonton, St. John’s, London and Ottawa.