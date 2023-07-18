Bell remains fastest provider, Telus dips in performance: Ookla’s Q2 2023 mobile and broadband analysis

Bell remained the fastest mobile and fixed broadband operator in Canada, while Telus tumbled in several categories, Ookla’s Q2 2023 mobile and broadband analysis, released today, found.

The speeds were measured by Speedtest.

Download

Median mobile download speed for both Bell (116.59 Mbps) and Rogers (93.85 Mbps) increased from last quarter’s report but Telus experienced a slight dip, from 102.47 to 96.16 Mbps.

Telus and Rogers, however, improved slightly in fixed broadband median download speed from last quarter, while Bell declined.

Upload

There were modest improvements across the board in median upload speeds. Rogers and Bell maintained their number one spots in median mobile and fixed broadband upload speed, respectively. Telus again plummeted in mobile upload speed, compared to last quarter.

Consistency

All carriers scored practically the same percentages in Consistency and maintained their same positions as last year. Consistency measures the percentage of a carrier’s measured samples that meet minimum thresholds for download and upload speeds (at least 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload overall; 25 Mbps/3 Mbps for 5G).

5G

Bell again was the fastest in median 5G download speed, while Rogers nabbed the second spot from Telus, which dwindled from 158.56 Mbps (last quarter) to 149.29 Mbps.

Provinces

Interestingly, Manitoba (MB) had the fastest median mobile download and upload speed, after it was surpassed by Alberta (AB), Ontario (ON) and New Brunswick (NB) last quarter.

New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador (NL), British Columbia BC), and Alberta maintained top spots in fixed broadband download and upload speed.

Overall, most provinces saw an increase in performance in mobile speeds and a decrease for fixed broadband.

Toronto, which occupied the 6th spot in fixed broadband download and upload speed last quarter dropped to the 12th spot. Fredericton, St.John’s, Edmonton, London, Charlottetown remained at the top.

St John’s and Halifax led the mobile download and upload speed ranking, while Regina, Toronto, and Calgary shuffled positions from last quarter.

Moreover, the iPhone 14 Pro Max remained the fastest phone, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro.