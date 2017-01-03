Top 25 athletes to follow on Twitter in 2017

Alex Radu

Published: January 3rd, 2017

In 2017, Twitter is a vital aspect of the sports fan experience. From the sports journalists that update your feed on each game at every waking moment, to the teams and athletes we love and hate, the social media platform is an important outlet for fans of every sport.

Whether they’re serious, witty, or plain inspirational, we compiled a list of the athletes we think are a must follow.

25. Odell Beckham Jr. (@OBJ_3)

When OBJ isn’t proposing to kicking nets or celebrating in the end-zone, he’s on Twitter talking smack and making kids’ dreams come true. You’ll follow the New York Giant for the smack talk, but you’ll stay for those genuine moments.

24. Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux)

Sydney Leroux is the unsung hero of the US Women’s National  Team. This former Olympian missed out on the 2016 Rio Games to have her first child, but is actively training to return to the pitch. Plus, her kid is just insanely cute.

23. Bobby Ryan (b_ryan9)

Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan’s antics on and off the ice have been well documented. You’ll want to send a follow his way ASAP.

22. Josh Donaldson (@BringerOfRain20)

Toronto Blue Jays star Josh Donaldson is taking a vacation this off-season to work out with MMA fighters. That’s bound to keep fans talking until training camp.

21. Floyd Mayweather (FloydMayweather)

Boxing fan or not, everyone can appreciate the many outfits Floyd Mayweather has put together on his Twitter account.

20. Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick)

NASCAR superstar Danica Patrick knows hot to connect with her fans. Don’t we all hate traffic?

19. Roger Federer @rogerfederer

The greatest tennis player of all time is making a comeback in 2017, and if his Twitter account is any indication, he’s pumped for it. And so are we.

18. Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler)

Dolph Ziggler has been having a career resurgence as of late which has included a round as the WWE’s Intercontinental Champion.  He’s also one of those tortured Cleveland Browns fans.

17. Hunter Pence (@hunterpence)

San Francisco Giants Hunter Pence doesn’t just spend his time on the field winning championships. He also makes funny videos with his wife, and is an active gamer.

16. JJ Watt (@JJWatt)

JJ Watt is one of the nicest guys in the NFL. He also happens to be funny as hell.

15. Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn)

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn suffered a nasty arm injury in 2016, and has spent the last few months on Twitter showing her rehab process. As we get ready for the 2018 Winter Olympic games in Seoul, you’ll want to keep an eye on Lindsey Vonn.

14. DeAndre Jordan (@deandrejordan6)

DeAndre Jordan is one-third of the comedic all-star trio that is the Los Angeles Clippers. We really can’t get enough of his StateFarm commercials.

13. Adam Jones (@SimplyAJ10)

Baltimore Orioles Adam Jones is as talented on Twitter as he is on the field. He also posts interactions with fans that will make your heart melt.

12. Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32)

If the DeAndre Jordan almost-leaving-the-Clippers Saga taught us anything – it’s that Blake Griffin as a free agent this summer is a must follow.

11. Penny Oleksiak (@OleksiakPenny)

Penny Oleksiak cemented herself as a Canadian legend in Rio this summer, but she truly won the hearts of Canadians all over with her Twitter account.

10.  Chris Paul (@CP3)

The Clippers trio is really really great, y’all.

9. Brett Anderson (@BrettAnderson35)

The funniest guy in the MLB. Full stop.

8. Richard Sherman (RSherman_25)

Not only is Richard Sherman one of the most intelligent cornerbacks in the NFL, but he isn’t afraid to speak his mind. Twitter is often is venue for doing so.

7. Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard)

She may not be the tennis champ we all thought she’d be, but Genie Bouchard’s journey to climb back up through the WTPA’s rankings has been entertaining to say the least.

6. Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0)

BizNasty is the unsung hero of the NHL (and now the AHL). He won’t be remembered for his talent on the ice, but he surely will be for his use of social media.

5. Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA)

We can’t hate that Twitter game though.

4. Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid)

Joel Embiid has been winning Twitter since before he was drafted a few years ago. Now in his rookie season, he’s using the platform to call out opponents in since deleted tweets. All we can say is – trust the process.

3. LeBron James (@KingJames)

King James is one of the most popular athletes in history. The past year saw him bring a championship to Cleveland, lose a World Series bet with Dwayne Wade, and take a stand with Hillary Clinton. LeBron has millions of followers, and he’s taking advantage of that following to stand up for civil rights all across the country.

2. Roberto Luongo (@strombone1)

Florida Panther and Canadian hero Roberto Luongo doesn’t tweet often as often as we’d like, but every one he puts out could rank as the best tweet of the year.

1. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The Rock is the undisputed master of all things social media. Thanks partly to his Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram accounts, People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2016 has made conquering Hollywood between bouts at Wrestlemania look easy. The Rock understands how to operate in this social media world like no one else, and it is a sight to behold.

Did we miss anyone on this list? Let us know who you would have included in the comments below.

Share on LinkedIn Share with Google+
More Articles