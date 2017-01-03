Top 25 athletes to follow on Twitter in 2017

In 2017, Twitter is a vital aspect of the sports fan experience. From the sports journalists that update your feed on each game at every waking moment, to the teams and athletes we love and hate, the social media platform is an important outlet for fans of every sport.

Whether they’re serious, witty, or plain inspirational, we compiled a list of the athletes we think are a must follow.

25. Odell Beckham Jr. (@OBJ_3)

When OBJ isn’t proposing to kicking nets or celebrating in the end-zone, he’s on Twitter talking smack and making kids’ dreams come true. You’ll follow the New York Giant for the smack talk, but you’ll stay for those genuine moments.

Mannnnn what a blessing, u made it to the game fam ! Happy we got to meet and sign ur jersey lil homie! https://t.co/YLDbd2poaW — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) January 2, 2017

24. Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux)

Sydney Leroux is the unsung hero of the US Women’s National Team. This former Olympian missed out on the 2016 Rio Games to have her first child, but is actively training to return to the pitch. Plus, her kid is just insanely cute.

Wake up tomorrow like… pic.twitter.com/veDL4TTcGz — Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) December 31, 2016

23. Bobby Ryan (b_ryan9)

Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan’s antics on and off the ice have been well documented. You’ll want to send a follow his way ASAP.

So @Ryandzingel moved in, stole all my food, hogged all my mirrors and still doesn't invite the whole team over for dinner tonight.. wow. — Bobby Ryan (@b_ryan9) December 19, 2016

22. Josh Donaldson (@BringerOfRain20)

Toronto Blue Jays star Josh Donaldson is taking a vacation this off-season to work out with MMA fighters. That’s bound to keep fans talking until training camp.

21. Floyd Mayweather (FloydMayweather)

Boxing fan or not, everyone can appreciate the many outfits Floyd Mayweather has put together on his Twitter account.

20. Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick)

NASCAR superstar Danica Patrick knows hot to connect with her fans. Don’t we all hate traffic?

I hate, hate tweets. 😜 but I couldn't hate highway 77 between exit 30-23 any more. That's it. No more hate. 🤣 — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) December 29, 2016

19. Roger Federer @rogerfederer

The greatest tennis player of all time is making a comeback in 2017, and if his Twitter account is any indication, he’s pumped for it. And so are we.

Jumping into 2017 like… pic.twitter.com/cHST99bsnc — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 3, 2017

18. Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler)

Dolph Ziggler has been having a career resurgence as of late which has included a round as the WWE’s Intercontinental Champion. He’s also one of those tortured Cleveland Browns fans.

Those poor sleeves,

1 push-up later, they went to live on a farm, with your gerbil from when you were 8@HOMAGE pic.twitter.com/KglewdPUUx — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 20, 2016

17. Hunter Pence (@hunterpence)

San Francisco Giants Hunter Pence doesn’t just spend his time on the field winning championships. He also makes funny videos with his wife, and is an active gamer.

16. JJ Watt (@JJWatt)

JJ Watt is one of the nicest guys in the NFL. He also happens to be funny as hell.

That is terrible, is he ok?

Tell him I'll bring him a new jersey tomorrow. https://t.co/jSYhbhxU1H — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2017

15. Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonn)

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn suffered a nasty arm injury in 2016, and has spent the last few months on Twitter showing her rehab process. As we get ready for the 2018 Winter Olympic games in Seoul, you’ll want to keep an eye on Lindsey Vonn.

First time through airport security and my bionic arm didn't set off the metal detectors 🙌🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) November 22, 2016

14. DeAndre Jordan (@deandrejordan6)

DeAndre Jordan is one-third of the comedic all-star trio that is the Los Angeles Clippers. We really can’t get enough of his StateFarm commercials.

13. Adam Jones (@SimplyAJ10)

Baltimore Orioles Adam Jones is as talented on Twitter as he is on the field. He also posts interactions with fans that will make your heart melt.

Lobbying hard for Santa to bring me this for Christmas. Come on Big Guy have an appetite pic.twitter.com/iIMpCGfSkW — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) December 22, 2016

12. Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32)

If the DeAndre Jordan almost-leaving-the-Clippers Saga taught us anything – it’s that Blake Griffin as a free agent this summer is a must follow.

11. Penny Oleksiak (@OleksiakPenny)

Penny Oleksiak cemented herself as a Canadian legend in Rio this summer, but she truly won the hearts of Canadians all over with her Twitter account.

Left for practice at 3;15 and I'm still not there.. #30mindrive pic.twitter.com/1Svq1oli5M — Penny Oleksiak (@OleksiakPenny) December 15, 2016

10. Chris Paul (@CP3)

The Clippers trio is really really great, y’all.

9. Brett Anderson (@BrettAnderson35)

The funniest guy in the MLB. Full stop.

The 2005 recording of Mariah Carey's "We belong together" killed it. — Brett Anderson (@BrettAnderson35) January 1, 2017

8. Richard Sherman (RSherman_25)

Not only is Richard Sherman one of the most intelligent cornerbacks in the NFL, but he isn’t afraid to speak his mind. Twitter is often is venue for doing so.

The whole idea of Thursday Night Football is terrible. It’s hypocritical. And the NFL couldn’t care less. https://t.co/XJ24bNqaJm — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 14, 2016

7. Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard)

She may not be the tennis champ we all thought she’d be, but Genie Bouchard’s journey to climb back up through the WTPA’s rankings has been entertaining to say the least.

I want chicken nuggets — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) December 14, 2016

6. Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0)

BizNasty is the unsung hero of the NHL (and now the AHL). He won’t be remembered for his talent on the ice, but he surely will be for his use of social media.

Pre draft perm dropped me back a few rounds but you can't put a price on looking good. Just can't. https://t.co/Ge3TOQkYjv — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) December 1, 2016

5. Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA)

I'd probably hate me too pic.twitter.com/4iRbJXgsYE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 23, 2016

We can’t hate that Twitter game though.

4. Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid)

Joel Embiid has been winning Twitter since before he was drafted a few years ago. Now in his rookie season, he’s using the platform to call out opponents in since deleted tweets. All we can say is – trust the process.

Well The court was tanking tonight…. #TrustTheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 1, 2016

3. LeBron James (@KingJames)

King James is one of the most popular athletes in history. The past year saw him bring a championship to Cleveland, lose a World Series bet with Dwayne Wade, and take a stand with Hillary Clinton. LeBron has millions of followers, and he’s taking advantage of that following to stand up for civil rights all across the country.

Regardless of where you come from, these conversations is what matters! Proud of my brother for calling it outhttps://t.co/oq8JLhNCxm — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 16, 2016

2. Roberto Luongo (@strombone1)

Florida Panther and Canadian hero Roberto Luongo doesn’t tweet often as often as we’d like, but every one he puts out could rank as the best tweet of the year.

I've just decided that Reims will play ALL of the games versus the leafs this year…… #Matthews — Strombone (@strombone1) October 13, 2016

1. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The Rock is the undisputed master of all things social media. Thanks partly to his Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram accounts, People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2016 has made conquering Hollywood between bouts at Wrestlemania look easy. The Rock understands how to operate in this social media world like no one else, and it is a sight to behold.

#tbt When MAUI (my character from #MOANA) decides he to shall rock thy leather fanny pack with ease and confidence – like a true savage. pic.twitter.com/xttiB0Xzqx — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 4, 2016

Did we miss anyone on this list? Let us know who you would have included in the comments below.