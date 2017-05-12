Cirque du Soleil experiments with mixed reality to test creative show ideas

In a world of rapid digital transformation, the entertainment industry is constantly looking for ways to revolutionize and stand out.

Montreal, Que.-based Cirque du Soleil has announced at the Microsoft Build 2017 conference that it will be partnering with the tech giant to explore the impact of mixed reality in its creative process. In its journey to become a global leader in this space, Cirque is testing the power of the HoloLens technology for the first time ever in a show creation context.

The world’s largest theatrical company demonstrated the technology’s “infinite possibilities” by recreating the whole stage of Kurios – including its famous mechanical hand – and virtually bringing in artists in front of the Microsoft Build crowd. You can watch the eight minute presentation below, courtesy of Cirque du Soleil and Microsoft.

“We can create a holographic life size stage and use a trial and error approach to test our ideas before having to produce masts, lighting bridges, set elements, or acrobatic installations for real,” Cirque explained in a May 11 press release. “Our creators can also visualize the same hologram, at the same time, regardless of where they are in the world, rather than coming to our creation studio in Montreal to take part in the creation process. They could move, add, remove or modify objects in the mixed reality while edits would be seen simultaneously by other users.”