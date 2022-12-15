Zoho launches Blended Conversations and updated UI for Zoho Desk

Zoho Corporation has launched new tools for Zoho Desk, an anchor application in the company’s customer service platform.

New capabilities in Zoho Desk include Blended Conversations, which offers a combination of human-driven and bot-powered conversational services.

The new features are designed to allow customer service agents to improve engagement and deliver better customer experiences.

Blended Conversations for Zoho Desk allows customer service agents to simplify and speed up their work by delegating most of the manual and transactional tasks to bots, while remaining in control of the overall service experience. In addition, Zoho Desk can also integrate with chat services such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger and WeChat through Zoho’s Instant Messaging (IM) Framework and Guided Conversations, a low-code builder for self-service experiences.

“Having a single pane of glass to manage all IM conversations allows agents to provide better customer support,” said Chandrashekar LSP, Zoho Canada’s managing director.

Guided Conversations for Zoho Desk helps customers quickly and securely manage their relationship with an organization. It offers service teams enhanced collaboration and integration with other Zoho marketing apps such as Zoho’s CX Platform and Zoho CRM Plus.

“Guided conversations eliminates repetitive responses agents provide by automating responses,” said LSP. “And this not only enhances overall customer experience for customers, it also allows support agents to be more productive.”

In addition to Blended Conversations, Zoho also announced new user interface (UI) features that are more accessible to users with a wide spectrum of different needs. According to Zoho, this is one of their biggest moves towards improving digital accessibility.

Some of the updates include options to support cognitive and dyslexia challenges, visual impairments including astigmatism, animation reduction for those with seizure disorders, and customization capabilities for colourblindness.

“The UI updates around accessibility ensure that people with different abilities are able to contribute more, and these are table stakes in all SaaS offerings,” LSP noted. “The updates on UI offer more in terms of personalization.”