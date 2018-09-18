Toronto’s top 10 most desirable brands for tech workers

Have you ever wondered what your employees think about your company? Well Hired, a U.S.-based job search website has released its annual report of the top employer brands as decided by tech workers.

It has revealed the top ten employers in Toronto for tech workers; surprisingly though, about half of the top ten companies are not native technology-based brands.

However it’s no surprise that Shopify has topped the list again this year as top tech employer in Toronto. It has gained interest from employees because of its remote work practices, relocation and company-wide focus on recruiting, said the report from Hire.

Kijiji gained a spot, moving from third to second this year, Royal Bank of Canada also made a strong showing, placing third in the rankings despite not even being in the top 10 last year.

RBC’s jump in the rankings may be in part to its recent strategy over the past year, as ITBusiness.ca has previously reported the financial institution planned to spend $3 billion this year on new technologies. The financial company was also recognized by LinkedIn earlier this year as a top Canadian company to work for, noting that employees are encouraged to live healthy lifestyles, offered wellness programs and rewards healthy behaviour.

Five other companies also made a first time appearance on the list, and as ITBusiness.ca noted earlier about half of the companies on the list are not technology-based brands giving a strong nod to how businesses are embracing digital transformation and technology in the workplace, for example, Loblaw Digital, the e-commerce division of the supermarket chain, made the list.

FreshBooks, a cloud-based invoicing software firm was ranked fourth with Scotiabank rounding out the top five.

Hired surveyed 2,200 tech workers from around the world asking them to rate their level of interest in working for top local companies, with Toronto being the only Canadian city that made the list this year.

The report also offers three ways companies can improve their own brand health and how employees view their brand. It suggest: providing opportunities for track changes, sending personalized notes during the recruitment process and offering remote work and flexible hours.

Top 10 Toronto Employer Brands 2018