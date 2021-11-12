Hit the ground running in the emerging next normal

Has your company done all it can to successfully transition into the next normal?

Before COVID-19 surfaced, organizations were undergoing digital transformation at varying speeds. But as the world prepares to move into the post-pandemic “next normal,” DX has gone from distant prospect to daily reality, with those pursuing it most vigorously standing to most benefit in the hyperdigital world of 2022 and beyond.

Attend: “THRIVING AND GROWING IN THE NEXT NORMAL”

One of the biggest “X factors” for business leaders right now is around what the world of work will look like in the wake of the global pandemic. While no one has a crystal ball they can consult, there are at least two certainties:

“Where” – Before coronavirus roughly one in five organizations was prepared to support their staff working remotely. The rapid move to remote work forced IT groups to put in place the technologies that enabled people to work remotely as if they were still in the office. While some workers will return to the office for some or most of their work-week, hybrid will most definitely be the norm going forward. “Who” – With all the change that has occurred and will occur in companies as they transition into the next normal, people are the key. As processes change and roles are redefined, organizations will have to provide the right resources to train them at scale. Reskill and upskill won’t just happen; it will need to be nurtured – actively pursued by companies that are serious about future success.

Leading intelligently will be key as organizations, and the people who comprise them, experience the fallout of the global pandemic super-disruption. According to the Gartner CIO and Technology Executive Survey, CIOs will have 3.6 per cent more IT budget to work with in 2022 – the fastest year-over-year growth rate in more than a decade.

Companies must take honest stock of where they are digital-wise. Although there has been improvement on the only two in five companies the World Economic Forum reported were mostly or fully digital in April of 2020, there is still a great deal of work to be done by any organization that is keen to hit the ground running in the next normal.

Regardless of where you are right now, you will benefit from Thriving and growing in the next normal. In this hour long briefing, Cybersecurity Author Brennen Schmidt will be joined by Fortinet SE Director Rafi Wanounou and Exclusive Networks Director Technical Customer Success Andre Dieball for a discussion around how to prepare for the emerging next normal.

Schmidt and his guests will cover a broad range of topics, including: how to intelligently develop next normal culture and cultivate talent; balancing security with accessibility and customer experience; and smart change versus change just for change’s sake. This session will also feature case studies – what some companies have done, and are doing, to put themselves on the path to future success.

THIS SOUNDS AWESOME – I’D LIKE TO ATTEND