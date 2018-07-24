The Business Leadership podcast: Nunzio Presta, CEO at BizON

At a very young age, Nunzio Presta was exposed to sports and learned that comfort will lead nowhere. While playing hockey, he developed the attitude of working with a team, communication, drive and discipline to time management. All these skills played a crucial role in how he leads his team.

Nunzio is Founder & CEO at BizON, an online marketplace where people can buy, sell and grow businesses or franchises every day. When he is not busy leading his team, you can found him spending time with his family and cooking Italian dishes.

Grab your pen and paper as Edwin and Nunzio deep dive on the importance of soft skills when hiring a new team member, why listening is a great trait as a leader and how being active in your community can help you build your own brand.

