Tech sector jobs booming, with developers and system admins in highest demand, says Randstad

Human resources firm Randstad Canada has pinpointed the best jobs and industries in Canada for 2019 in their latest Best Jobs in Canada In-demand Jobs 2019 report, and it looks like tech and IT jobs are leading the charge with the need for developer/programmers and system administrators ranking highest among them.

According to Randstad, tech was the single fastest growing sector in Canada last year, with 2019 gearing up to be another prosperous year for employers and employees. And why not? the country’s tech industry is booming. Toronto recently beat out San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C. combined in the number of tech jobs it created in 2017, earning it the title of the fastest-growing market for tech jobs in the world. Additionally, Montreal’s AI scene has established itself as one of the fastest growing in the world. In fact, Ottawa and Montreal rank 13th and 14th on the list of the world’s fastest growing tech job markets, respectively, according to Randstad.

All that translates to a need for highly-skilled tech jobs. On Randstad’s list of the Top 15 most in-demand jobs overall in Canada for 2019 (spanning across a range of blue- and white-collar jobs), tech-related sectors include developers, project and account managers and electrical engineers.

Top tech jobs for 2019

Topping the tech list is the need for developer/programmers, which unseated last year’s top job, IT project manager (now bumped to No. 3). According to the Randstad report, “Coding and programming skills remain in high demand. Full stack developers with a range of front and back end skills are especially sought-after.” Skills in coding Java, Python and .net are among the top specialties employers are looking for.

If programming isn’t your thing, the report shows a four-spot jump for system administrators, which now occupies the number two position. Sys admins are responsible for overseeing a company’s IT infrastructure as well as managing servers and network equipment.

Rounding out the top 5 tech jobs for 2019 are IT project manager, quality assurance analyst and data analyst. The report also sheds some light on IT salaries, stating that the IT industry offers some of the best in Canada – with the average annual salary being $81,750, up slightly over last year’s $81,500. “This year’s list reflects the diversity of the IT sector and the varied skills and specialties found in the field,” the report states.

Here’s the full list of the top tech jobs for 2019: 1. Developer / Programmer

2. System Administrator

3. IT project Manager

4. Quality Assurance Analyst

5. Data Analyst

6. IT Business Analyst

7. Help Desk Analyst

8. IT Manager

Emerging jobs for 2019

One of the most amazing things about technology is its ability to change entire industries and, in the process, create entirely new ones. As technologies such as blockchain, robotics, cyber security, artificial intelligence and machine learning continue to evolve and potentially lessen the need for human interaction, the Randstad report suggests that companies and organizations taking a more “people first” approach are getting savvy to the fact that customers may indeed have a desire for more human interaction.

“From making it easier for customers to connect via live chat, to building an entire branch of marketing around optimizing the customer journey, organizations are realizing that customers want more than just cutting-edge tech. Future success requires balancing high-tech solutions with a people-centric approach,” the report states.

That said, Randstad predicts the need for everything from blockchain developers and automation engineers for the manufacturing industry to AI researchers who will help program the AI robots, voice assistants and automated cars of the future. The complete list of emerging jobs can be found here: