Sun Life chooses AWS as its cloud tech provider 

Toronto-based international financial services provider Sun Life today announced it has entered into an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to use its portfolio of technologies, including analytics, machine learning, storage, security, and databases with the aim of becoming a cloud-first organization.

Sun Life began working with AWS a few years ago and has now selected the on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs firm as its cloud provider, seeing the “value of how cloud technology can help us to be predictive, proactive, and personal by taking client insights and translating them into new, digital ways to help our client,” Laura Money, chief information officer, Sun Life, told itbusiness.ca.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed “for competitive reasons,” she said.

As part of its move to accelerate digital transformation and deliver new client experiences using the cloud, Sun Life says it has also become the first company in Canada to launch an immersive cloud skills training program that uses the AWS Skills Guild. The program is now available to its employees globally.

Dubbed “Catalysts for Cloud”, a skills enablement program to build cloud fluency, the initiative focuses on attracting and developing top talent. The program brings together Sun Life’s cloud experts alongside AWS instructors to offer peer-to-peer learning and hands-on training to build cloud skills across the organization. Over the next few months, Sun Life will certify the first 450 business and technical employees with this program, and will continue to train more employees to help expedite cloud adoption and develop new client-facing and internal capabilities.

“I dream of the day when we get client insights in the morning and deliver a solution by the evening,” said Money. “I’m excited to know we can realize this dream with our teams working differently using AWS.”

