Shopify becomes Walmart’s first commerce platform partner

Shopify yesterday announced a new partnership with Walmart, allowing Shopify merchants in the U.S. to sell their products on the retailer’s platform.

Approved merchants will be able to connect their Shopify store to their Walmart seller account, syncing their product catalogue and creating product listings on the retailer’s website.

“At Shopify, we’re focused on helping entrepreneurs go from just an idea to becoming thriving, scalable businesses. By partnering with Walmart, we will be able to connect merchants with consumers across America within a trusted marketplace, helping merchants drive new sales while consumers discover new products they’ll love,” said Satish Kanwar, vice-president of product at Shopify, in a press release. “Our expertise in multi-channel commerce, combined with Walmart’s reach, will allow us to create better online shopping experiences for merchants and consumers alike.”

By the end of this year, Shopify says 1,200 Shopify merchants are expected to be able to sell through the Walmart marketplace.

This partnership comes a month after Shopify and Facebook teamed up to allow merchants to create a customized online storefront for Facebook and Instagram.

By activating the Walmart channel through Shopify, merchants will get access to the inventory and order management from within Shopify wherein the e-commerce giant will automatically keep merchants’ products synced with Walmart.com for ease of tracking products, orders, inventory, and fulfillment right from within Shopify.

Shopify’s Walmart channel will also give merchants access to bulk editing marketplace listings, enabling them to add and manage product information in bulk, all from one place, when connecting to Walmart.com. In addition, there will be no additional monthly fees for merchants as Walmart sellers don’t pay any fees to list their products on Walmart.com. They’ll only pay referral fees when they make sales.

Shopify says this is the first time Walmart has partnered with a commerce platform empowering small to medium-sized businesses to sell through its online marketplace.

US and Toronto Stock Exchange shares of Shopify have doubled in value this year and briefly made the company the most valuable Canadian company in May.