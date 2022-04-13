ServiceNow launches its Now Platform San Diego release

ServiceNow has launched its Now Platform San Diego release, which aims to help organizations move beyond pandemic-induced transformation by driving productivity, scaling automation through the enterprise, and creating better experiences for a hybrid world.

The release is broken down into three sections: the Next Experience, the Automation Engine, and industry solutions.

The Next Experience

The Next Experience is designed for “agents” – people who are actually interacting with an employee or customer – said Jeffrey Gore, vice president of product marketing for employee workflows at ServiceNow.

It includes over 25 purpose-built workspaces that offer a next-generation visual design, surface insights with dashboards, and use machine learning to assign tasks and suggest the next best action.

Most importantly, the Next Experience includes a customer service management (CSM) Configurable Workspace, and Dispatcher Workspace For Field Service Management, so field service and customer service teams can efficiently respond to requests or problems customers may be having.

The Automation Engine

The Automation Engine is a complete automation and integration solution that combines Integration Hub (a service which quickly integrates ServiceNow products into systems) with robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities.

“We still have a lot of customers that will be leveraging PeopleSoft systems, or SAP, but they’re notoriously difficult to integrate with. You have a lot of processes where you’ve got an agent who is taking a request from an employee and they literally have to switch over and type the same content of that form over in PeopleSoft or in SAP, and this new service actually automates that process, reduces errors, and it drives efficiencies across that process,” Gore said.

Automation Engine features the brand-new RPA Hub, which provides a centralized command and control centre to monitor, manage, and deploy digital robots.

Industry solutions

Finally, ServiceNow is implementing new, out-of-the-box industry solutions.

“Within our customer support application, for us to deliver an out of the box customer support application, it means knowing enough information about our customer’s customer to be able to help our customer support their customers,” he said.

For example, the San Diego release offers banking solutions for customers in the banking, insurance, and technology industries.

New Deposit Operations for Banking automates common checking, savings, and certificate of deposit requests to help bank employees complete work quickly. In addition, Client Lifecycle Operations for Banking manages onboarding, account updates, and notice of death processes more efficiently.

For insurance services, ServiceNow has released Personal and Commercial Lines Servicing capabilities to enable policy servicing across personal and commercial lines of business between carriers and their customers, policyholders, and distribution partners.

Lastly, ServiceNow has deployed its first targeted solutions for technology providers to launch new services quickly, allowing them to keep up with the increasing demand for cloud‑based and managed services. Services include Technology Provider Service Management to combine care and operations together with AI‑powered self‑service and support for more proactive customer and ecosystem experiences.

Driving productivity and efficiency

According to Gore, the San Diego release, especially its Automation Engine, is all about increasing productivity and fixing inefficient processes.

“By having the Automation Engine to connect all the systems and departments that support a process, that’s going to deliver a better experience. For agents, having all of the information they need at their fingertips allows them to give the right answer at the right time with an automated seamless process. You need a password reset, the password gets reset. You’re having an error on your computer, you get it back up and running quickly.”

The Now Platform San Diego release is currently generally available. Check it out here.