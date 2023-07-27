Samsung introduces new foldable phones and more at Galaxy Unpacked

Yesterday at Galaxy Unpacked, broadcast live from Seoul, South Korea, Samsung unveiled the latest iteration of its folding phones, plus new tablets and watches, all of which will hit the market over the next few weeks.

The phones

Galaxy Z Flip5

The pocket-sized Flip foldable’s fifth generation features an expanded 3.4 inch Super AMOLED cover screen (now called the Flex Window) and a new hinge that allows the phone to fold without the large gap prominent at the hinge of previous models, yet still is robust enough to allow it to be positioned at any angle. The bigger cover screen allows users to do much more without opening the phone, and the software has been enhanced to allow them to do so.

The cameras are pretty much the same physically – 10 MP front and 12 MP rear, with up to 10x digital zoom – but the software has received some love to improve shots and take advantage of the capabilities of the Flex Window.

Samsung has upgraded the phone’s processor as well, using the same one that’s in its flagship Galaxy S23. The phone is rated IPX8 water resistant.

The company has provided a full comparison of specifications with the Flip3 and Flip4 on its website.

The Flip5 comes in two configurations: 8 GB of memory and 256 GB storage for C$1299.99, or 8 GB memory and 512 GB storage for C$1459.99.

Galaxy Z Fold5

The Fold5 also received an upgrade to the same processor powering the GS23. And, yes, it also got an upgraded hinge to make it fold with less gap between the sides. It makes the overall device slimmer and more pocketable, at 13.4 mm thick when folded. The weight has also been pared down to 253g, from the Fold 4’s 263g, and peak brightness of the screens has been bumped up from 1500 nits to 1750 nits.

A new slimmer S Pen (that only works with the Fold5) has joined the party as well.

Despite using the same 4400mAh battery, Samsung has managed to increase its life by an hour per charge, offering up to 21 hours of video playback and up to 73 hours of audio playback.

The cameras are the same as those on the Fold4, although the bump has been flattened so the device isn’t as unstable when put on a surface.

Check out the full spec comparison of the Fold5 versus its predecessors on the Samsung Canada website.

The Fold5 is offered in three configurations, all with 12 GB of memory: 256 GB of storage for C$2399.99, 512 GB of storage for C$2559.99, and, exclusively available via the website, 1 TB for C$2879.99.

Both Flip5 and Fold5 will hit stores on Aug. 11, and are available for pre-order now.

The watches

Galaxy Watch6/ Watch6 Classic

The Galaxy Watch6 comes with a bigger screen, a slimmer body, a new, easier way of switching bands, and a focus on sleep. Samsung says that its upgraded processor is 18 per cent faster than that of its predecessor. Like all Galaxy watches, it comes with plenty of apps to monitor health, but this time the sleep tracking app has received a lot of attention – you even get your very own sleep animal, and advice on how to improve your rest.

The Watch6 Classic is a little heftier, but brings back a feature that users have requested: the rotating bezel.

Samsung Wallet has been added to the Watch6 line, as well as a new Thermo Check app that allows users to measure the temperature of things in their surroundings, from food to the lake they’re planning to jump into, without physical contact.

Each watch comes in two sizes. The Watch6 duo comprises a 40mm model for C$409.99 and a 44mm model for C$449.99. The Watch6 Classic models, because of that bezel, are a bit bigger: 43mm at C$549.99, and 47mm at C$589.99.

You’ll find the comparison of the two models, and their predecessors, on the Samsung Canada website. Both are available for pre-order now.

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Rounding out the announcements was a trio of new tablets: the Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra. All feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens, sized at 11 inches, 12.4 inches, and 14.6 inches respectively. Front cameras (wide and ultra wide angle) are 12MP (S9 and S9+ only have ultra wide cameras), rear cameras are an 8MP ultra wide angle and a 13MP wide angle (the S9 only has the 13 MP camera).

With their IP68 rating, these are the first water and dust-resistant Galaxy S tablets – and that rating extends to the S Pen that comes with them.

As with all of the new devices, Samsung has upgraded the processor to improve performance. It has also added a free one year subscription for GoodNotes, a visual note-taking app popular on Apple products.

Storage options include 128GB or 256GB on the S9, 256GB or 512GB on the S9+, and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB on the S9 Ultra. The S9 offers 8 GB of memory, the others have 12GB.

Prices befit their status as premium tablets. The S9 starts at C$1099.99, the S9+ at $1349.99, and the S9 Ultra at C$1599.99.

All of these devices have pre-order or early purchase perks attached. For example, you can double the memory in the phones and tablets at no extra cost. Check with the retailer or each device’s web page for a list of applicable goodies.