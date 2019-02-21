Sage opens nominations for new Circle of Excellence Accounting awards

The Canadian arm of Sage Group plc, makers of multi-platform cloud business management software Sage Business Cloud, recently announced the launch of the Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards, honouring the best and brightest of Canada’s accounting community.

Very few businesses would get very far without the knowledge and skill of their accountants – a fact that no one, least of all Sage Canada, will argue warrants recognition. Announced at its Calgary Sage Accountants Forum last week, nominations are now being accepted until May for the first Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards, with the focus being on accountants and bookkeepers showing dedication to the profession and “who have made a positive impact on their clients, communities, and the profession itself,” according to a statement.

Categories for recognition span the profession and entries can be for individuals, firms or practices. There are seven in total, including Bookkeeper Partner of the Year, Accountant Partner of the Year, Innovation Award, Small Business Influencer Award, Social Influencer Award, Trainer/Training Company of the Year and the Community Spirit Award.

“The Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards offer a chance for us to acknowledge the hard work and dedication so many of our customers have shown to their practice and their community,” said Paul Struthers, EVP and managing director, Sage Canada. “We’re thrilled to help celebrate the amazing accomplishments in the industry and look forward to congratulating the winners in June.”

A panel of independent judges, to me named next month, will rank the entry write-ups for each category, culminating in the awards celebration in Vancouver in the summer.