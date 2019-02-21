Hashtag Trending – Netflix commits to Toronto; Google snafu with Nest; Apple announces overhaul

“This podcast is brought to you by Amazon Web Services. Companies build more of their IT infrastructure on AWS than the next four cloud providers combined. Visit aws.amazon.com to learn how AWS can help you modernize your IT.”

Netflix invests in Toronto, Google forgets one of its security devices has a microphone, and Apple plans to make app development easier.

There’s a lot of chatter around Netflix’s latest decision to establish a production hub in Toronto, which many are hoping will lead to new opportunities for local talent. The streaming giant announced its expansion in Canada Tuesday, noting it’s leasing two studio spaces in the city’s downtown waterfront area. Netflix says their latest commitment will provide jobs for up to 1,850 Canadians per year, and the combined total of eight new sound stages its leasing are multi-year deals. It also leases a film studio in B.C. and other production sites across Canada on a case-by-case basis. As of this recording, Netflix has not specified how long those leases are for.

Reddit is buzzing about Google’s latest controversy surrounding its home security and alarm system Nest Secure. Google’s early February announcement about an update for the Nest drew a lot of criticism when it was revealed the update would allow its virtual assistant Google Assistant to work with the device. Why you might ask? Well, Google never revealed the fact that the Nest has a microphone, and it wasn’t even listed in the spec sheet. Google has addressed the secret microphone in reporting from Business Insider, suggesting that the company had made a “error” and that the microphone was never meant to be a secret. Nest, acquired by Google in 2014 for $3.2 billion, offers a variety of IoT devices such as video doorbells, smoke detectors and security cameras.

And lastly, Apple wants to make it easier for software developers to create applications for its main devices. According to reporting from Bloomberg, Apple has a project code-named “Marzipan” which aims to allow developers to build an app once and have it run on the iPhone, iPad and Mac computers by 2021. In addition to making developers’ lives easier, Apple’s Marzipan project is meant to spur rapid software development.

