OpenText acquires Liaison Technologies for $310 million

Waterloo-based OpenText has announced its official acquisition of cloud-based information integration and data management company Liaison Technologies Inc. in an all-cash $310 million (USD) transaction.

Liaison will be integrated into the OpenText Business Network, a suite of tools that allow for information flow between, people and systems. Liaison Alloy Platform technology will be used to help accelerate onboarding and migration of information according to the press release.

“Liaison’s strong innovation in multi-enterprise application integration extends OpenText Business Network leadership within key verticals including life sciences, manufacturing and healthcare. The acquisition enables OpenText to address fast-growing adjacent market segments with a unique managed services approach,” Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText’s chief technology officer and CEO said in the statement.

He went on to explain that Liaison provides new technologies to customers to help build application networks in areas including mobile, cloud, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and omnichannel.

With the acquisition being finalized during the holidays, OpenText states that full integration is expected to be up and running within the next 12 months.

Based on the U.S. states of Georgia, Liaison’s key product is the Alloy Platform which is a cloud-based service that offers integration and data management. Its customers include Mastercard which according to the company’s website used the cloud platform to bring B2B payment service, Mastercard Track to the U.S. market in September of this year.

This is OpenText’s second acquisition of 2018, earlier this year it purchased California-based Hightail, (a cloud service that lets users send, receive, digitally sign, and synchronize files), for an undisclosed amount.