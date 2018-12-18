HashTag Trending: 3D Printed head fools face sign-in; Google expands in NYC; Apple circumvents injunction

3D printed head can bypass face sign-in on Android; Google invests $1 billion in NYC headquarter; Apple updates software to circumvent Qualcomm injunction

Trending on Google, Forbes scanned and printed a person’s head and was able to bypass face unlock feature on nearly all flagship smartphones – save the iPhone X. The test roster included the OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 8, the LG G7 ThinQ and the iPhone X. Out of the six, only the iPhone was able to correctly reject the dummy. Though this sounds like ominous news, Forbes says that getting a life-like 3D model of your head is extremely difficult so there’s no need for concern. And besides, a weak password is much easier to crack.

Trending on LinkedIn, Google is investing $1 billion in building a New York City headquarter. The campus will mark the beginning of Google’s effort to expand its employee headcount to 14,000 in the next decade. Once constructed, the “Google Huson Square Campus” will be reserved for everything from sales and marketing, to research and development. Google is the latest tech giant to open offices away from the west coast. Apple recently announced a new campus in Austin, Texas, and Amazon divided its HQ between New York and Washington D.C.

Trending on Google, in last week’s HashTag Trending, we talked about China banning iPhone sales after granting Qualcomm an injunction against Apple. It was revealed that Apple has apparently infringed two Qualcomm patents that specified resizing images and app management on a touchscreen. Now, Apple is looking to circumvent the injunction by changing that feature for all iPhones before iPhone XS, XS Max, and the XR. Apple hasn’t mentioned how it’s planning on doing this besides that it’s looking to make minor changes. The good news is that this will only affect the iPhones in China. So if you’re listening to this right now, chances are you’ll be safe.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Do you enjoy Hashtag Trending? If so we’d love to hear from you so feel free to leave us a review. Thanks for listening!