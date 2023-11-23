SUBSCRIBE
13
0
channel-strategyCompaniesFinancialGovernance

Broadcom’s VMware acquisition now official, GlobalData issues warning

Paul Barker
Image credit: Getty Images

The time it took for the US$69 billion purchase of VMware by Broadcom to finally be approved has potentially affected VMware’s standing and share value in the cyber security industry, says data and analytics firm GlobalData.

In a statement issued today following an announcement that China had given the May 2022 purchase the green light – the final hurdle in an extremely lengthy approval process – it noted that while both Broadcom and VMware’s cybersecurity portfolio strengths in network, endpoint and cloud security align, it still has concerns.

Rajesh Muru, principal technology analyst at GlobalData, said, “VMware is an established player with a solid foundation and strategy, and this cuts across its cybersecurity portfolio. Even though China has approved the deal with restrictive conditions, the acquisition post-closure will continue to create uncertainty for its cybersecurity customers, particularly on larger cybersecurity deals, in an already aggressively competitive market.”

He added that in a market expected to reach over US$282 billion by 2027 that will be “fueled with end-to-end security monitoring for distributed customer cloud environments in zero trust settings, coupled with observability data monitoring, the competition is aggressive, with the likes of Cisco, Palo Alto Networks and Zscaler. If Broadcom is not careful, the potential impact on VMware’s brand equity could be high in the short-term due to customer uncertainty, and this could cover portfolio consolidation for its cybersecurity business.”

The statement went on to say that while VMware’s total revenue for Q2 of fiscal year 2024 was US$3.41 billion, an increase of two per cent compared to fiscal 2023, the delay in the transaction closing has impacted VMware’s share value.

This is the opposite effect to that on Broadcom shares, which a week ago were at a positive US$957.52, potentially influenced by Broadcom’s direction on artificial intelligence (AI) in relation to its semiconductor chip business, it said.

In a release issued today, Broadcom said that, with the completion of the acquisition, VMware’s common stock will now cease to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Hock Tan, president and chief executive officer of Broadcom, said, “We are excited to welcome VMware to Broadcom and bring together our engineering-first, innovation-centric teams as we take another important step forward in building the world’s leading infrastructure technology company.

“With a shared focus on customer success, together we are well positioned to enable global enterprises to embrace private and hybrid cloud environments, making them more secure and resilient. Broadcom has a long track record of investing in the businesses we acquire to drive sustainable growth, and that will continue with VMware for the benefit of the stakeholders we serve.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Paul Barker
Paul Barker
Paul Barker is the founder of PBC Communications, an independent writing firm that specializes in freelance journalism. He has extensive experience as a reporter, feature writer and editor and has been covering technology-related issues for more than 30 years.
Previous article
OpenAI saga ends as deal reached to reinstate Altman as CEO

Featured Story

Cloud

How the CTO can Maintain Cloud Momentum Across the Enterprise

Embracing cloud is easy for some individuals. But embedding widespread cloud adoption at the enterprise level is...
Read more

Related Tech News

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
More from Paul Barker

Featured Tech Jobs

OpenAI saga ends as deal reached to reinstate Altman as CEO

Lynn Greiner -
Ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will be returning to...

Bell seeks interim relief from Bill C-11, says traditional broadcasters are suffering

Ashee Pamma -
Bell has asked the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY