Ontario-based tech company launches free QR-based contact tracing tool across Canada

Canadian tech company GroundLevel Insights has launched Canatrace, a free contact tracing tool, across Canada with the aim of alleviating stress for small businesses in various industries.

GroundLevel says this new QR-based digital solution digitizes and simplifies data collection by allowing the visitors of a business to provide their contact information directly on their own smartphone using a QR code uniquely branded for that business.

This enables businesses to capture pertinent customer data needed for contact tracing while minimizing touchpoints for guests, ensuring confidentiality and accuracy of the information provided, and alleviating the extra workload their staff are taking on during these unprecedented times. It also makes it easier for small businesses to meet provincial policies while simultaneously reducing operational complexity, the company noted in a press release.

“Supporting local businesses has never been more important and will be critical to moving Canada’s recovery forward,” said Asif R. Khan, founder and chief executive officer of GroundLevel, in a recent press release. “By bringing together government, business associations and companies that are providing services across the country, Canatrace is helping small businesses keep Canadians safe, in hopes that more customers will feel safe and continue to support our local businesses.”

Companies that wish to introduce Canatrace can register for a business-branded QR code at CANATRACE.com. Each unique QR code is assigned to its own mobile site, meaning that every business will have its own landing page to collect visitor information. This data-collection page is automatically pulled-up when the QR code is scanned in-store, where customers and employees can register their name and contact information. All data is collected and stored securely by Canatrace for 30 days, after which, it is automatically deleted. Businesses can request data be sent to their local health authority in the event a positive COVID-19 case has been identified at their location, the company noted.

The tech company has joined over 300 small enterprises in an attempt to help these companies bring customers back to their businesses in a safe and streamlined manner.

This new digital solution is supported by Ajax-Pickering Board of Trade, Canadian Museums Association, City of Pickering, Invest Durham, MaRS, and ventureLAB as well as other business partners who want to help support small businesses and spread the word to businesses across the country.