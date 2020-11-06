Shaw Communications offers 1.5Gbps fibre internet for west coast Canadians

Shaw Communications yesterday launched its Fibre+ Gig 1.5 internet plan to Canadians living in Western Canada.

The new Fibre+ Gig 1.5 internet plan offers unlimited downloads for $165 per month on a 2-year ValuePlan promotion. The service is delivered over Shaw’s fibre optic network and can achieve a theoretical maximum speed of 1.5Gbps, or 189MB per second.

Paul Deverell, president of Shaw Communications, said that the new plan addresses the growing need for higher bandwidth during the pandemic. The company also said that it had invested nearly $30 billion in the past seven years to develop its network.

Subscribing to any tier of Shaw’s Fibre+ Gig plan also opens eligibility for exclusive Shaw Mobile offers, including the Unlimited Data wireless plan for $25 a month.

This new tier of service is available for most cities in Western Canada including Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and several others.

Customers using Shaw’s latest modem can immediately subscribe to the new service without a hardware change.

In May, Shaw announced that it offers gigabit internet to 99 per cent of its customers. The company further touted that it delivers gigabit internet to a million more customers than Telus in B.C. and Alberta.