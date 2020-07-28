North’s Focals to shut down a month after its acquisition by Google

A month after getting acquired by Google, North Focals announced today that it’s “winding down” its smart glasses product and the Focals app.

North also noted in the announcement that after July 31, it is ending support for Focals smart glasses, Focals app, and services, and will be issuing a full refund for all paid Focals orders. This means that its existing users will not be able to connect or use their respective Focals or access their North accounts. The app will be removed from the Google Play and Apple App Store.

“We are winding down Focals 1.0 and we will not be shipping Focals 2.0, but we hope you will continue the journey with us as we start this next chapter,” Stephen Lake, Matthew Bailey and Aaron Grant, the three co-founders of North had noted in a blog post.

Those who want to delete their data from Focals can complete a Factory Reset for Focals through the Focals app or contact the company to remove their account data and sizing information, the company noted.

North was originally founded by the name Thalmic Labs in 2012 with a focus on new forms of interaction with Myo, a gesture-based input device that directly coupled neuro-muscular impulses into signals computers could understand. Thereafter, the company shifted focus to Focals, its everyday smart glasses that have direct retinal projection and prescription compatibility.