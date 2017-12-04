Newest ADP service gives SMBs access to enterprise-level HR expertise

It’s no secret that small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) don’t the budgets of their enterprise counterparts to spend on human resources expertise, so software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider ADP Canada wants to help them out.

The Toronto-based human resources management software and services provider, a division of New Jersey-based Automatic Data Processing LLC., recently released ADP HR Assist, a platform designed to provide SMBs with tools and expertise comparable to their enterprise counterparts in the form of regulatory information, customizable materials, and access to HR experts.

“Managing employees is an important part of any successful business’ foundation, and it shouldn’t be taken lightly,” ADP Canada human resources outsourcing general manager Sooky Lee said in a Nov. 22 statement. “Often owners and operators of smaller businesses don’t have the time, expertise, resources or confidence to tackle many of the responsibilities associated with the human resources part of their business. ADP HR Assist is designed to take some of the heavy lifting off of our clients.”

Considering they represent more than 97 per cent of Canadian companies, it’s critical SMBs have access to enterprise-grade solutions such as HR Assist, the company said.

The tools available to HR Assist users include:

An online HR portal which provides instant access to everyday resources and tools including HR tips, newsletters, compliance updates, provincial and federal resources, and standardized job descriptions;

which provides instant access to everyday resources and tools including HR tips, newsletters, compliance updates, provincial and federal resources, and standardized job descriptions; Customizable employee handbooks , which by default feature industry-specific and regional best practices that businesses can tailor to their individual needs;

, which by default feature industry-specific and regional best practices that businesses can tailor to their individual needs; An HR help desk that gives business owners access to experts in the face of HR-related challenges.

