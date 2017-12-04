Sage adds inventory management, cloud-based payroll features to Sage One platform

The Canadian arm of British enterprise software giant Sage Group plc has added two features to its signature Sage One accounting platform aimed at retailers and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Sage One Simple Inventory allows retailers to use the company’s cloud-based accounting platform to manage their physical inventory and associate it with costs.

The other feature is an integration with Mississauga-based cloud payroll solution provider PaymentEvolution, currently used by more than 18,000 businesses across the country.

“Sage One Simple Inventory is another step towards moving our customers closer to a professional environment for entrepreneurs where admin is invisible by 2020, freeing up business builders to follow their dreams,” Sage executive vice president of product Nick Goode said in a Nov. 29 release.

Of the Sage/PaymentEvolution partnership, Sage Canada executive vice president and managing director Paul Struthers said the company’s customers would now be able to integrate their accounting and payroll functions, allowing them to process both more quickly than before.

Sage One Simple Inventory is a universal update to to the Sage One platform that allows businesses to manage the outflow and inflow of inventory; plan for seasonal changes; monitor stock levels; integrate sales processes with accounting; and manage price lists for both physical and service items.

The PaymentEvolution integration, meanwhile, can be purchased as a Sage One integration for PaymentEvolution subscribers, or as a PaymentEvolution integration from the Sage marketplace.