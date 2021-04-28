Netflix picks Toronto for its new Canadian corporate office 

Streaming giant Netflix is expanding its Canadian operations by setting up a new corporate office in Toronto.

Netflix officials delivered the news to Mayor of Toronto John Tory in an April 27 virtual meeting. Tory was joined by Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson (Scarborough Centre), chair of the City’s Economic and Community Development Committee, and Councillor Paula Fletcher (Toronto-Danforth), chair of the City’s Film, Television and Digital Media Advisory Board.

“As we grow our business and presence all across Canada, we’re excited that Toronto will be our first local office. We’re looking forward to opening our doors and building on the great work we’ve started with our creative partners to bring more Canadian artists and stories to the world,” said Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive officer and chief content officer, Netflix.

Tory described Toronto as a “film-friendly city” that put together a bid “in days” to impress Netflix.

“I want to thank Netflix for making the right choice for their company and for our city. This has been a tough year for Toronto and all cities, all businesses, and all residents but today’s news is one more example of our determination to help sectors get through the pandemic, to protect and grow jobs in our city, and to make sure we come back stronger than ever,” he noted in an April 27 news release.

“We’re proud of Toronto’s artists, animators, actors and crew, and their collective creative impact. There are many more talented Toronto performers and crew for Netflix to discover, creators to work with, and authentic Canadian stories to tell. We’re excited for future collaboration with Netflix,” said Fletcher.

In February 2021, the company had signalled plans to open a new Canadian office either in Toronto or Vancouver. At the same time, the streaming giant had announced its expansion in Canada by leasing two studio spaces in Toronto’s downtown waterfront area, noting they will provide jobs for up to 1,850 Canadians per year. The company also leases a film studio in B.C. and other production sites across Canada on a case-by-case basis.

Netflix plans to hire a local executive to oversee programming and expand its operations in Canada to include marketing and publicity.

“We’re in this for the long haul with Canada,” co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in an interview two months ago.

Netflix has two Canadian production hubs in Toronto. With the new office in Toronto, Netflix says it will expand its commitment to working with Canadian talent.