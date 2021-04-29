Hashtag Trending, April 29, 2021 – BC software firm achieves unicorn status; Shopify’s monster numbers; Vaccine Hunters partners with TO

A B.C legal software company is now a unicorn after a valuation of $1-billion USD, Shopify doubles its revenue in Q1, and Vaccine Hunters Canada can help you navigate vaccine registration.

B.C. legal software company Clio also known as Themis Solutions is now a unicorn. That means it’s the latest Canadian tech giant to earn a valuation of US$1-billion. Clio developed a software platform for law firms that is cloud-based. The operating system is used by about 200,000 lawyers. Now Clio has secured US$110-million in funding, which will be used to make more acquisitions, hire 250 employees and expand globally as it prepares to go public as early as next year. [LinkedIn]

Shopify is crushing earnings and revenue as it has doubled its revenue in Q1. The e-commerce giant banked in revenue at US$988.6 million compared to US$470 million during the same period last year, according to Bloomberg. The overall net income was a whopping US$1.3 billion. Shopify says it will be investing heavily in expansion, and that most of that spending will be in the second-half of the year. [LinkedIn]

The City of Toronto is officially partnering with Vaccine Hunters Canada, a volunteer group that helps people connect with opportunities for shots. Once Toronto provides vaccine information, Vaccine Hunters uses social media alerts and a website to document where people can get a vaccine across Canada. Toronto Mayor John Tory says, “this is a huge, all hands-on deck effort and Vaccine Hunters Canada have stepped up to help people get vaccinated and navigate the different registration systems.” Vaccine Hunters have been gaining popularity over the past several weeks for their activity in social media, guiding people across Canada to available vaccine appointments. [CP24]

