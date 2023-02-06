SUBSCRIBE
Microsoft to permanently disable Internet Explorer on Windows 10 on Feb. 14

Lynn Greiner
Source: WhataWin | Getty Images

On Feb. 14, an update to Microsoft Edge will permanently disable the desktop version of the company’s long-retired browser, Internet Explorer 11 (IE11), on most versions of Windows 10, according to an updated FAQ. The change, Microsoft says, will not be reversible, and any calls to IE11 will be redirected to Microsoft Edge, which includes an IE mode.

There are a few exceptions. The FAQ says that the IE11 desktop application remains in-support on these products:

  • Windows 8.1 (note: Microsoft Edge version 109 will be the last supported version on Window 8.1
  • Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESU) (note: Microsoft Edge version 109 will be the last supported version on Windows 7)
  • Windows Server Semi-Annual Channel (SAC) (all versions)
  • Windows 10 IoT Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) (all versions)
  • Windows Server 2022
  • Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021
  • Windows Server LTSC (all versions)
  • Windows 10 client LTSC (all versions)
  • Windows 10 China Government Edition

In addition, Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge, and Internet Explorer platform (MSHTML/Trident), including WebOC and COM automation, will continue to be supported.

What Microsoft refers to as “IE11 visual references”, such as icons on the Start Menu and taskbar, will be removed in the June 2023 Windows security update. However, the company warns users not to uninstall IE11, since its functionality is needed for Microsoft Edge IE mode.

The FAQ cautions, “If your organization still has dependencies on IE11, you must take steps now to complete your transition before February 14, 2023, or risk business disruption at scale when users lose access to IE11 dependent applications.”

And, it adds, “If your organization has legacy browser dependencies, you’ll need to set up IE mode in Microsoft Edge before upgrading to Windows 11 to avoid business disruption.”

It advises companies needing help in the transition to either open a support ticket for assistance with technical issues, or request help from the Microsoft App Assure team for app compatibility issues.

