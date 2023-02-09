SUBSCRIBE
16
0
CompaniesSoftware

Microsoft Edge switching to Adobe PDF rendering engine

Lynn Greiner
Image from Shutterstock.com

Microsoft has long used its own rendering engine for displaying PDFs in its Edge browser, but that will change next month.

Microsoft and Adobe have announced that, in March, the Adobe Acrobat PDF engine will be embedded in Edge on Windows 10 and 11 to power its PDF viewer. Edge for MacOS will not be immediately affected, but Microsoft says that the change is coming “in the future”.

Only organizations with managed devices will have the option to opt in to the change via Intune policy – for now. For everyone else, the update will be automatic and irreversible. And the legacy PDF engine will be removed from Edge in March 2024, according to the announcement.

In a blog post, Microsoft noted, “the built-in Microsoft Edge PDF solution will continue to be free. Users who want more advanced digital document features, such as the ability to edit text and images, convert PDFs to other file formats, and combine files, can purchase an Acrobat subscription that enables access to these advanced features inside Microsoft Edge via an extension. Those with an existing Adobe Acrobat subscription can use the Acrobat extension inside Microsoft Edge at no extra cost.”

The announcement also pointed out that it is “part of an ongoing Adobe and Microsoft initiative that is transforming digital work and life by bringing Adobe’s industry-leading PDF, e-signature and document automation tools directly to Microsoft users. This PDF experience in Microsoft Edge joins an already comprehensive set of Adobe PDF and e-sign integrations across Microsoft solutions, including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint and others.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous article
Hashtag Trending Feb. 9th- AI brings competition in the search business; Google unveils search capabilities and Bing refuses to write cover letter

Related Tech News

More from Lynn Greiner

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY