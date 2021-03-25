Marketing workloads increasing: Report

IT Business Staff

Published: March 25th, 2021

SparkPost, the world’s largest email delivery and analytics platform, recently released its annual email benchmark report, Email in 2021 – The Trends, Behaviors and Benchmarks Shaping Email in 2021.

Highlights from this marketing survey that polled 1,000 global leaders include: 

  • 72% of marketing practitioners say their workloads have increased.
  • 75% of marketing leaders have reallocated or adjusted their budgets due to COVID-19.
  • 49% of marketing departments that adjusted the size of their team grew rather than shrank. 
  • 51% of leaders have changed how they measure email marketing since COVID-19.
  • 42% of leaders believe that budgets and priorities will return to normal in 2021 while 26% believe changes made in 2020 will be more permanent.
