Personalization is misunderstood: Report

Personalization and customization help businesses provide great customer experiences, but according to a recent report from Progress Sitefinity, while personalization provides marketers and content experience owners the opportunity to drive their customer experience, personalization is still very much a struggle.

Personalization is something the business does for the customer. It takes user data and presents it to the user. For example, when a website presents content based on the client’s previous browsing activity.

Customization is something the user does for themselves, such as changing the visual theme of a website.

With customization, customer experience is tailored and correct because they’ve done it themselves. On the other hand, personalization requires data and marketing tools and depending on the sophistication of both, might not be tailored accurately to each client all the time.