SUBSCRIBE
46
0
End User Hardware

LG Gram 15 2023 review: Impossibly light with lots of power

Lynn Greiner
Image courtesy of LG

Any laptop user who routinely works with numbers faces the same challenge – they either need to use an external keyboard or carry a separate numeric keypad to work efficiently. Either way, it’s a pain: one more thing to carry around, extra weight, and it makes it virtually impossible to use the laptop on, well, your lap.

LG sought to solve that problem with the 15.6-inch 2023 Gram SuperSlim, list price C$1,699.99. In a sleek package that weighs less than a kilogram (990 grams, to be precise), it manages to include a powerful computer, good-sized FHD OLED screen, and (ta-da) a backlit keyboard complete with numeric keypad.

It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris XE graphics, 32 GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, offering plenty of power and storage for the most demanding tasks.

My only complaint about the screen, which is crisp and bright, is that it’s only full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution; for me, that’s the bare minimum – I’ve been spoiled using QHD (2560 x 1440) displays. A lot more fits on the screen at higher resolutions (though of course, it’s smaller). It’s a matter of taste, and what makes your eyeballs happy.

But if the 15.6-inch screen isn’t enough, LG has also launched the C$500 16-inch +view external display that connects to the Gram via USB C.

The system comes with Windows 11 Home, and its Windows Hello biometric security is via facial recognition. There is no fingerprint reader.

The keyboard takes a bit of getting used to, since the laptop is a bit narrower than a standalone keyboard, but the keys are in the right places. I found that, because the machine is so slim (less than half an inch thick), the key travel is very slight – too little for my taste.

And users may be somewhat baffled by the alternate characters printed on the keys – they include both standard English characters and those for Canadian French (which won’t work unless you’ve chosen the Canadian multilingual keyboard in Windows).  But those are quibbles – the system, on the whole, works very well.

While the port collection isn’t spectacular, it is adequate: a couple of USB 4 type C ports with power delivery, display port, and Thunderbolt 4 support, plus a USB 3.2 type C port and an audio jack. The A/C adapter uses one of the USB ports. You’ll need a dongle or a hub for any other connections.

I was not impressed with the battery life, though. Slim and sleek equals less room for batteries, and it shows. Despite manufacturer ratings that claim much better, I got 5ish hours under my normal use. But, as the saying goes, your mileage may vary.

I also found that the system uses power even after it has been shut down – for example, on one occasion, at shutdown, battery was at six per cent, but when I rebooted, it was down to two per cent. Another time, it powered off at 66 per cent, but when I rebooted two days later, it was down to 49 per cent.

That said, the LG Gram SuperSlim compensates for these shortcomings with its performance and impossibly light weight. And with that all-important numeric keypad, which makes working with spreadsheets and other number-centric tasks so much easier.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous article
Predictions 2024: Environmental, Social and Governance
Next article
Stolen Gold X accounts are increasingly being peddled on dark web, says report

Featured Story

Cloud

How the CTO can Maintain Cloud Momentum Across the Enterprise

Embracing cloud is easy for some individuals. But embedding widespread cloud adoption at the enterprise level is...
Read more

Related Tech News

Get ITBusiness Delivered

Our experienced team of journalists brings you engaging content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives delivered directly to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE
More from Lynn Greiner

Featured Tech Jobs

In surprise move, Intel, DigitalBridge launch enterprise GenAI firm

Lynn Greiner -
Intel and global investment firm DigitalBridge Group yesterday announced...

Hybrid arrangements tripled since 2022, trend far from over, says Capterra

Ashee Pamma -
Nearly 70 per cent of Canadian hybrid workers go...
SUBSCRIBE

PRODUCED BY