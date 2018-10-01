L-Spark announces cohort of SaaS startups part of accelerator program

L-Spark announced on Oct. 1 it’s “fall cohort” of software-as-a-service (SaaS) startups consisting of four Canadian companies.

L-Spark, Canada’s largest accelerator for SaaS companies, said in the release today that following a SaaS roadshow going across four cities across Canada, it selected four companies to take part in its mentorship program.

That program provides one-on-one mentorship with software veterans, intensive SaaS workshops, and “interaction with successful SaaS entrepreneurs to give Canadian SaaS companies the tools they need to grow and scale globally,” the release said.

The four companies are AideXpress, an online economy sharing company that connects self-employed workers/caregivers to potential customers; AlphaKinetic, a company that provides accessible and affordable brain rehabilitation tools for those suffering from a concussion; Brokrete, a company that created an app that allows contractors to order and manage ready-mix concrete; and Wavve, a mobile application designed for recreational boaters.

“The cohort demonstrates our expanded focus and our attraction of deep tech companies,” Leo Lax, executive managing director of L-Spark, said in the release. “Each of the companies will work with our team for the next six months to increase their revenues 10x and become global leaders in today’s SaaS industry.”

L-Spark launched its first cohort in January 2015 and since then has accelerated 37 companies, the release said.

Recently L-Spark partnered with BlackBerry to launch a similar program to help small to medium-sized technology businesses grow to bring new products to the market by using Blackberry’s QNX technology.