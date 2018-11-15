Connected makes series of appointments and new changes in the company

Product development firm Connected has made a series of appointments throughout its organization, a Nov. 14 press release said.

Connected said in the release the appointments were made “in an effort to bring their core disciplines-design, engineering, and strategy- even closer together and become truly ‘product first’.”

Connected’s co-founder and former vice-president of engineering, Damian McCabe, will now be in a new role as executive vice-president of product development and will provide “senior leadership to the design, engineering, and product guilds” and will lead the “centralization and collaboration of all product practitioners.”

James Kendall, Connected’s director of engineering since 2017, will replace McCabe and become the new vice-president of engineering.

“The move is a key step in the Toronto-based company’s journey toward creating and leading a new category of consulting, the ‘product development firm,’ bringing disciplines together in order to focus holistically on developing next-generation software-powered products,” the release said.

Other changes and appointments include: Lisa Min, who was promoted from senior manager of product to director of product; Jackson McConnell, who was promoted from head of design to director of design; Uzair Khan who was promoted from the engineering team manager to director of engineering; and Jeffrey Fisher who was promoted to director of engineering.

Connected was recently selected by LinkedIn as one of the top 25 startups in Canada.