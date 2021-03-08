ITWC launches fintech and blockchain recognition program and searches for Canada’s top women in cybersecurity

IT World Canada is providing multiple opportunities for women in the enterprise to be recognized for their efforts as technology and business leaders.

Starting today, nominations are open for the inaugural Top Women in FinTech & Blockchain recognition program.

There are more than 600 fintech companies in Canada, according to a CFA Montreal report, and new Canadian fintech companies are increasingly involved with verticals such as insurance, lending, and dabbling with blockchain and various forms of cryptocurrency.

Supporting organizations include the Canadian Blockchain Association for Women, the FinTech Growth Syndicate, the Canadian Prepaid Providers Organization, the WIT Network, and the Canadian Blockchain Consortium. Organizers will be reaching out to Canada’s digital community to nominate women innovators and influencers with more than two years of experience in the burgeoning fintech and blockchain ecosystem.

The deadline for nominations is April 16, 2021.

With the growing Canadian fintech community and alternate currencies and blockchain technologies become increasingly integrated into the finance industry, there will be a greater need for roles in security fields like encryption, identity protection, risk and compliance. And speaking of security …

Cybersecurity Honour Roll

It’s round two of ITWC’s search for Canada’s top women in cybersecurity.

ITWC, the Women in Security & Resilience Alliance (WISECRA) and the Canadian Women in Security Forum have joined forces to launch the second annual Top Women in Cybersecurity recognition program.

In case you missed it:

Top Women in Cyber Security Celebration: Honouree roundup [2020]

The Top Women in Cybersecurity initiative was established to recognize women who have driven the Canadian security industry forward. In 2020, the honour roll opportunity attracted more than 170 nominations from across Canada and all sectors.

Sponsors of the program and celebration on July 28 are Aptum and VMware. Additional supporting organizations include the Women in Cybersecurity (Ontario), Willis College, and the WIT Network.

Anyone interested in nominating someone can do so right here.