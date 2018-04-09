How to stay healthy like a pro athlete – Tech in Sports Ep. 38

The Tech in Sports crew explores all the latest tech news from the last week, including MyFitnessPal’s data breach, MLB’s first game exclusively on Facebook, AI at the 82nd Masters, and more! Plus, in the wake of so many athlete injuries, we explore how affordable tech can help people live healthier lives.
Stories of the week:
- MyFitnessPal data breach affects 150 million users
- The first MLB game on Facebook was full of technical glitches
- MLB renews its weekday game streaming partnership with Twitter
- New mobile-friendly websites for all 32 NFL teams
- NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs planning to go with paperless ticketing
- IBM Watson creates all the highlights for The Masters tournament
- Irish sports tech startup working with US Soccer Federation in a $1.4 billion deal
- 23andme teams up with Fox Sports to get Americans hyped for the 2018 World Cup
- Growth in the smart clothing and wearables market
- A new fantasy hockey platform for Toronto fans
- Waze teams up with the Leafs and Raptors
- A new concussion study from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the CDC
Follow us at: