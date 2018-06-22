Here are the highest-paying tech jobs in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver

Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver aren’t just Canada’s largest and well-known cities – they’re its biggest tech hubs too.

In fact, according to job search giant Indeed.com, they represent the locations of more than 50 per cent of Canada’s tech opportunities – 29 per cent in Toronto, 15 per cent in Montreal, and seven per cent in Vancouver.

With high demand comes high income, and so Indeed recently crunched the numbers and came up with the 10 highest-paying tech jobs in each city, with the goal of giving both job seekers and employers insights into the job search, recruiting, and negotiation process.

“In a tight labour market, and especially in the tech industry where we see a talent shortage, it’s important for employers to stay competitive,” Indeed Canada managing director Jodi Kasten said in a statement emailed to ITBusiness.ca. “Our data gives insight into the market and shows that the highest-paid tech jobs in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver respectively are Software Engineering Manager, Software Architect, and Software Engineering Manager.”

Take a look at the data yourself. Salaries are estimated based on information provided by employees, users, and past and present job add that were posted on Indeed as of June 2018. Only jobs with at least 50 salary reports were included.