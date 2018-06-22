BlackBerry expects to tap into 100 more markets through new partnership

British smartphone and consumer electronics maker Bullitt Group is known for its durable products that are used by farmers, construction workers and outdoor enthusiasts, and after entering into an agreement with BlackBerry Ltd., they’re likely to be durable from a security standpoint as well.

BlackBerry announced Friday that Bullitt Group designs wants to embed its cybersecurity technology into its Cat (Caterpillar Inc.) and Land Rover branded products to “address the needs of their security-conscious consumer and enterprise customers,” the company explained in a press release.

“This new deal will allow us to expand our BlackBerry Secure footprint into the more than 100 markets that Bullitt Group currently distributes its products, especially in Europe, the Middle East and Africa,” said Alex Thurber, SVP and GM of mobility solutions for BlackBerry.

The rise of connected IoT devices and security breaches forced Bullitt to find a partner that could help them not only keep up with the pace of change, but make sure they were protected from attackers exploiting potential device vulnerabilities, said James Shannon, chief product officer for Bullitt.

“By partnering with BlackBerry, we’re able to provide a level of security that will give our customers peace of mind when communicating and using their devices for business, or in their everyday lives,” he said in a statement.

BlackBerry also released its latest quarterly results and while it continues to operate at a loss, posting a net loss of $65 million, it recorded a total software and services revenue of $189 million (all figures USD) during the three-month period ending on May 31, 2018, an 18 per cent gain over the same period last year.