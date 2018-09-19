Hashtag Trending: New Mexico sues Google and Twitter, the ACLU files complaint over Facebook’s job ads, and IBM is sued for age discrimination

First up on Reddit: New Mexico is suing Google and Twitter for illegally collecting data from children under the age of 13 without parental consent. Mexico’s attorney general Hector Balderas says his country is suing the social media sites for violating the 1998 Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting the information. The lawsuit comes on the heels of a recent study from the University of California at Berkeley that shows nearly 6,000 children’s apps were found to violate the act. Balderas says “These multi-million-dollar tech companies partnering with app developers are taking advantage of New Mexican children, and the unacceptable risk of data breach and access from third parties who seek to exploit and harm our children will not be tolerated in New Mexico.” The parents, he adds, have the right to know which apps their children are using and have the option of limiting data collection.

Next up trending on LinkedIn: The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a complaint against Facebook and 10 other employers for using online ads that discriminate against job seekers. The complaint was filed earlier on Tuesday on behalf of three women who allege that jobs ads posted on the social media platform were targeted only to men. The other companies that were named include J.K Moving Services, Renewal by Anderson, Nebraska Furniture Mart, and the police department of Greensboro, North Carolina.

Finally on LinkedIn: It’s not a good day for IBM. The company is being sued by several employees claiming they were fired because of their age. The suite, filed on Monday, comes at the same time that ProPublica published an investigation that reports IBM had laid off 20,000 employees over the age of 40 over the past six years. IBM says it did not fire staff due to age, but because of restructuring within the organization to hire workers with different capabilities as the company goes through an internal shift to work in the cloud.