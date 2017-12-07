Hashtag Trending – iPhone X too fragile? Microsoft teams up with Qualcomm, Amazon lands on Apple TV

The iPhone X may be too expensive and too fragile, Microsoft is teaming up with Qualcomm, and Amazon Prime Video lands on Apple TV.

From Google Trends – Consumer Reports has finally released its detailed report on Apple’s iPhone X, and have come to the conclusion that the over 1,000 dollar device is overpriced and overly prone to getting damaged. While the smartphone did receive praise for its FaceID, display, and camera, Consumer Reports suggested the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 8 as a cheaper and more durable alternative. So if you’re prone to dropping your phone you may want to look elsewhere, and if you already have picked up an iPhone X, just be sure to pick up a case along with it.

From Reddit – Microsoft has revealed that it is partnering with chipmaker Qualcomm for new Always Connected PCs. These Windows 10 devices turn on instantly the moment you touch the device, have built in LTE so that you are connected everywhere you have cellular service, and have battery life that supposedly means you can charge these devices as little as once per week. Microsoft has been working with Asus, HP, and Lenovo to create these PCs, and the tech giant says that users can expect all the regular Windows 10 services. These devices will be running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors – the exact same processor as seen in the premium smartphones released this year. That seems questionable for powering a more powerful device designed to do more, but we’ll have to wait and see how it pans out in Spring 2018.

And from Twitter – Amazon Prime Video is finally available on Apple TV. In a similar story to what is happening with Google, Amazon refused to sell Apple TV until it supported Prime Video, with CEO Jeff Bezos saying in 2016 quote “We want our player, our Prime Video player, to be on the device and we want it to be on the device with acceptable business terms. And if you can’t we don’t want to sell it to our customers, because they’re going to be buying it thinking they can watch Prime Video and then they’re going to be disappointed, and they’re going to return it.” It looks like Amazon found the right deal with Apple, now we’ll have to see if it can do the same with Google.

