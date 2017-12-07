Exploring performance-enhancing athletic apparel – Tech in Sports Ep. 22

The Tech in Sports crew explores all the major sports tech news from the last week including Amazon supporting the NFL’s next-gen stats platform, Facebook hiring a sports executive, the NBA’s new education initiatives, and more. Plus, we explore high-tech performance-enhancing athletic clothing and discuss whether they should be allowed in sports competitions.

Stories of the week:

Amazon Web Services will be the backbone of the NFL’s new next-gen statistics platform

Facebook is hiring a sports streaming executive who will have a budget of “billions”

How the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns differ in their approach to using analytics

The NBA and Harvard University team up for a business program geared towards former and current players

The Boston Celtics start a traveling education program teaching middle schoolers about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers

A study by the University of Colorado-Boulder proves Nike’s newest shoes reduce energy consumption by four per cent

Recorded on December 6, 2017.

Follow us at:

@ITBTechinSports

@AlexTRadu

@MandyVKovacs

@PaoloCDN