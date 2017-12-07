Pick up some tips on cyber security from the December 2017 issue of Municipal Interface

ITBusiness.ca readers – even those not directly involved in their company’s tech department – will want to hear the advice contributor Howard Solomon solicited from the cyber security experts who spoke at MISA (Municipal Information Systems Association)’s Ontario’s InfoSec Conference in October.

Solomon’s features – which include cyber security tips from City of Peterborough IT manager Jamie Hagg and Ottawa-based SecDev Group principal Rafal Rohozinski, and a case study from Guelph, Ont. that will convince you no organization is too small to be at risk of a cyber attack – are the centrepiece of the December issue of Municipal Interface, the official magazine of MISA/ASIM Canada, but they aren’t the only reasons to click on the link below.

In a magazine exclusive Dominique Lemoine, editor of ITBusiness.ca sister site Direction Informatique, contributes coverage of MISA/ASIM Canada’s Municipal CIO Summit, which was held in Montréal this past September.

And yours truly contributes profiles of this year’s winners of MISA/ASIM Canada’s prestigious Peter Bennett and Dennis Steen awards: Former City of Lethbridge general IT manager Sabina Coyle and ITWC’s own Fawn Annan.

Other contributions include Grand Prairie, Alta. information systems manager Natalia Madden’s overview of the county’s Cyber Security Awareness Month activities and Montreal CIO Sylvain Perras’ reflections on collaborating with the city’s universities.

You can read the December 2017 issue of Municipal Interface here.