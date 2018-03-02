Dropbox announces integration with Google Drive, Gmail and Hangouts

Some of Google’s most popular tools on the cloud will soon be accessible on Dropbox.

Dropbox, which first helped make cloud storage popular only to be surpassed by platforms such as Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, announced Friday morning it will integrate with Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Hangouts and Gmail.

It’s going to make life a lot easier for Dropbox users, said Tony Lee, vice-president of engineering at Dropbox, in a March 2 press release.

“This partnership with Google Cloud is one more way we’re creating a unified home for content and the conversations around it. We’re excited to work with Google to break down silos and centralize the information teams rely on every day,” Lee said in the release.

Dropbox Business administrators will be able to manage Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, the same they do with other content on the cloud storage service. In addition, Dropbox will develop native G Suite integrations with Gmail and Hangout Chat, allowing users to select and create Dropbox file links directly from Gmail.

“Working with Dropbox to make our apps work better together helps our customers focus their time on work that matters,” Ritcha Ranjan, director of product management at Google Cloud, said in the release.

The new integrations will be available in the second half of 2018.