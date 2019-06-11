Dell updates XPS and Precision business laptop lineups

Dell announced its fully updated business line of laptops at Computex 2019 held in Taipei, Taiwan last week.

Dell XPS

Dell’s premium XPS lineup overlaps both consumer and business users. The Dell XPS 13 and the Dell XPS 15 both received upgrades to their performance and aesthetics.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 features an HDR 400 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 covering from edge-to-edge. The base model comes with FHD+ display, but can be upgraded to a 4K option on select models. Dell touts that the new thinner bezels offer seven per cent larger viewing space.

Internally, the XPS 13 2-in-1 now uses Intel’s 10th Gen Core mobile processors built on Intel’s 10nm transistor node. At the Intel Blueprint event last month, Intel claimed that the new processor core provides up to 18 per cent instructions-per-clock (IPC) performance improvement over the previous generation. In addition, Intel’s 10th Gen Core mobile processors also feature upgraded graphics and support for more power efficient LPDDR4 memory.

While the previous generation used a passive cooler, the updated model comes with an active cooling solution for better thermal controls and more consistent performance.

The unibody aluminum construction features two interior options. The black interior uses carbon fiber, while the white interior uses fiberglass. Both are treated with a stain-resistant coating to prevent yellowing over time.

The base model of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of 3,733MHz LPDDR4 RAM, and 256GB of PCIe SSD.

Dell XPS 15

Whereas the Dell XPS 13 focuses on portability, the XPS 15 focuses on performance.

For 2019, the Dell XPS 15 has been upgraded with up to an 8-core Intel 9th Gen Core i9 processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. The updated processors are flanked by up to 64GB of memory, 2TB of PCIe SSD, and a Killer AX1650 Wi-Fi 6 chipset.

Additionally, a new 4K OLED option has been added alongside the 4K LED display option. OLED displays can switch off their backlight when displaying black for better contrast, which could be beneficial to creative professionals and cinematographers.

Similar to the Dell XPS 13, the Dell XPS 15 also features an aluminum outer shell and a black carbon fiber interior. No white version is available.

The Dell XPS 15 will start with a quad-core Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of 2,666MHz DDR4 RAM, and 256GB of PCIe SSD.

Dell Precision

Dell’s Precision series workstation lineup features enterprise-grade hardware designed for data analytics, engineering, and simulations on the go.

Precision 5540 mobile workstation

Designed for the most demanding workloads, the 14″ precision 5540 can house use up to an Intel Xeon E or an 8-core Intel 9th Gen Core processor. It also sports a Nvidia Quadro T2000 graphics card with 4GB of dedicated VRAM. The workstation can be configured with up to 4TB of storage and 64GB of memory, as well as up to a UHD,100 per cent Adobe RGB display or a 100 per cent DCI-P3 OLED display, all packed in a 3.9lb chassis.

Precision 7540 mobile workstation

The 15″ Precision 7540 sports the same internals as the Precision 5540 but comes with a UHD HDR 400 display. It also offers an 8K display for those who need maximum sharpness. Due to its larger size, the 7540 can carry up to 128GB of 2,666MHz ECC memory for critical data applications.

Precision 7740 mobile workstation

The 17.3″ 7740 offers the largest viewing experience. In addition to capable of supporting up to an Intel Xeon E or 8-core Intel 9th Gen Core mobile workstation processor and 128GB of memory, the Precision 7740 can be configured with up to 8TB of PCIe SSD storage. It also carries additional graphics options including the Nvidia Quadro RTX graphics and and AMD Radeon Pro for raytracing and AI applications.

Availability

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 will be available in July at $999 USD, while the Dell XPS 15 will be available in the coming weeks starting at $999 USD.

All three Precision models will be available starting early July. The Precision 5540 will start at $1,339 USD, the Precision 7540 at $1,149 USD, and the Precision 7740 at $1,409 USD.